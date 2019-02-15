Image caption The crime scenes are being guarded by police as tributes are left outside

The friend of one of three elderly men who were murdered has said he "wouldn't have done anything to harm anybody".

Twin brothers Dick and Roger Carter, 84, were found dead at a house on Cowick Lane, Exeter, on Tuesday.

The body of 80-year-old Anthony Payne was discovered at a property in the city the day before.

Police are continuing to speak to a 27-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the deaths.

Detectives have until 22:00 GMT to question the suspect.

Martyn Liddon, who runs Exeter-based charity Men in Sheds, said he became friends with Dick Carter when talking to him on the bus.

He said the brothers were both recluses and he could not understand what had happened.

"When I heard about it I had tears in my eyes," he added.

"I was totally gutted because they wouldn't have done anything to harm anybody."

Image caption A forensic tent remains outside the property where Anthony Payne was found dead on Monday

Police were first called to Bonhay Road at 15:00 on Monday where the body of Mr Payne was found.

Officers then found the Carter brothers dead about 1.5 miles (2.4km) away at 13:00 on Tuesday.

The levels of violence involved in the deaths led detectives to link the deaths.

People who live near the two properties have expressed their shock and sadness over the deaths, while police have said they are putting measures in place to reassure the community including by visiting people identified as being particularly vulnerable.

On Wednesday, Det Ch Insp Roy Linden re-issued an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

He said "significant police resources" had been committed to the investigation and officers were managing over 155 "priority lines of inquiry" and had seized nearly 300 exhibits.

Image caption Flowers have been left outside both properties with tributes to the men who died

Det Ch Insp Roy Linden said there was "no clear motive" and "no clear relationship" between the parties involved.

Police confirmed a gun was not involved in the murders, following reports of one being found at a property.

Supt Matt Lawler said officers had specifically visited nine addresses to check on the safety of elderly or vulnerable occupants, but there was no information to indicate a threat to any other person.