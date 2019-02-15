Devon and Cornwall PCC Alison Hernandez caught speeding
- 15 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A police and crime commissioner has been caught speeding just one day after receiving a parking ticket.
Alison Hernandez, who holds the role in Devon and Cornwall, tweeted on Friday that she had been caught on camera in her hometown in south Devon.
On Thursday, she revealed she had been issued with a parking ticket after a meeting overran.
Ms Hernandez said there was "no excuse" for speeding and she would be "reflecting" on her driving behaviour.
Even police and crime commissioners get distracted on the road. Caught by a camera in my home town. Have a week off now so will be reflecting on my driving behaviour. There is #NoExcuse #KeepAlert #WatchYourSpeed #FatalFive pic.twitter.com/WFenQOQqkL— Alison Hernandez (@AlisonHernandez) February 15, 2019
End of Twitter post by @AlisonHernandez
She said she received Thursday's parking ticket after a community meeting overran in Paignton, Devon.
"Easy to forget the time when engrossed in conversation," she added.
Happy Valentine’s Day Alison 😬#CommunityMeetingOverRun #Torbay #Paignton pic.twitter.com/PRX9Ck5ukI— Alison Hernandez (@AlisonHernandez) February 14, 2019
End of Twitter post 2 by @AlisonHernandez