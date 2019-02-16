Image copyright Facebook Image caption Alexander Lewis-Ranwell is charged with three murders and has not entered a plea

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of three men in their 80s.

Alexander Lewis-Ranwell, 27, of no fixed abode, appeared at Exeter Magistrates' Court and did not enter a plea. He has been remanded in custody.

It follows the discovery of three bodies in two separate houses in the city on Monday and Tuesday.

Two of the men were twins, Dick and Roger Carter, 84. The other man was Anthony Payne aged 80.

Mr Lewis-Ranwell is also accused of two offences of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on 9 February in Goodleigh, North Devon and 11 February in Exeter.

He is due to appear at Exeter Crown Court on Monday.