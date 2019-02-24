Image copyright Google Image caption The man died after being found injured on Budshead Road in Plymouth

A man has died following a suspected hit and run in the early hours of the morning.

Officers were called to Budshead Road in Whitleigh, Plymouth, at about 03:30 GMT, where they found a male pedestrian in the road.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said the man had "injuries believed to be consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle".

He added the "vehicle had not remained at the scene".

The spokesman said: "The male was later pronounced deceased at Derriford Hospital and his next of kin are in attendance."

The road is expected to remain closed for some time and traffic is being diverted via nearby Bodmin Road.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.