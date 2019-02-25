Image copyright Google Image caption Police said a "bladed weapon" was found at Whitleigh footbridge

Six teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Plymouth, police say.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with "multiple life-threatening injuries" to his torso on Friday night, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Officers added that he was in a stable condition after being attacked on Whitleigh footbridge, on Bodmin Road, at about 21:20 GMT.

Police said a "bladed weapon was located at the scene" and seized.

Six boys aged between 14 and 17 have been arrested.

Three 15-year-olds and a boy aged 14 were released on police bail until 20 March.

Two boys aged 16 and 17 were released under investigation, pending further inquires, officers said.

Police have appealed for witnesses.