Police said Tyler Peck died after taking an "unknown substance"

A woman in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in relation to the death of a teenage boy.

Tyler Peck, 15, was found dead at a house in Salcombe, Devon on 2 February. Police said he had taken an "unknown substance".

The woman, who was held on suspicion of manslaughter and in connection with supplying drugs, has since been bailed.

A 39-year-old man from Kingsbridge, was also previously arrested over the supply of drugs and released on bail.

Tributes posted on Facebook said Tyler was a pupil at River Dart Academy near Totnes, and would be "very much missed" and was "taken too soon".