Image copyright Dan Shurmer Image caption Police spoke to the driver of the vehicle

A flatbed van carrying a car on its back has been stopped by police.

The vehicle was pulled over by officers on Exeter Street in Plymouth less than 500m away from the police station.

Dan Shurmer was passing by and took a picture of the car hanging off the back of the van. He told the BBC: "It did seem dodgy."

Police said they stopped a truck carrying "an unsafe load" at about 09:50 GMT. It is not clear what action was taken against the driver.