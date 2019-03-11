Image copyright Lee Spencer Image caption Lee Spencer wants to show "no one should be defined by disability"

A former Royal Marine who lost his leg in an accident has completed the fastest unsupported solo row across the Atlantic.

Lee Spencer, 49, who served in the armed forces for 24 years, broke the able-bodied crossing record by 36 days.

Mr Spencer, from Horrabridge, Devon, said he wanted to prove "no-one should be defined by disability". He finished the journey in 60 days.

He becomes the first disabled person to row from continent to continent.

Mr Spencer's epic journey was to raise money for the Royal Marines Charity and the Endeavour Fund.

Skip Twitter post by @_leejspencer HE’S ONLY JUST GONE AND BLOODY DONE IT! Lee has smashed the able-bodied record for rowing the Atlantic, solo, from mainland Europe to mainland South America, by a whopping 36 days #NotDefinedByDisability — Lee Spencer (@_leejspencer) March 11, 2019 Report

He set off on the 3,800 miles across the Atlantic Ocean from Portugal in January and finished in French Guiana.

The previous able-bodied record was 96 days, 12 hours and 45 minutes, by Stein Hoff in 2002.

Mr Spencer has encountered whales, dolphins and turtles and has gathered some big-name supporters along the way include Prince Harry, Ross Kemp and Joanna Lumley - who gave him a goodbye kiss.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Amputee completes Atlantic row bid

He set off on 9 January but was forced to stop in the Canary Islands to fix his navigation system.

The former Marine lost his right leg beneath the knee in 2014 when he was struck by debris from a car engine after he stopped to help an injured motorist.

Mr Spencer previously said he was so determined to make the trip in record time he had only taken 90 days' worth of food.

In 2016 he was part of a team of four ex-servicemen who became the first amputees to cross the Atlantic.