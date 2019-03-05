Image copyright Paignton Zoo Image caption It is thought the goat-antelope was spooked by vets working with the tur herd

A horned goat-antelope which escaped from its enclosure at Paignton Zoo is back with its herd, staff say.

The young female West Caucasian tur was spooked while vets were working with the animals on Monday, the Devon zoo said.

The animal, which is a kind of mountain goat, cleared a fence and entered woodland "well inside the perimeter of the zoo".

Staff said it was tranquilized with a dart and returned to its enclosure.

The zoo said the animal did not manage to get beyond the perimeter fence before it was returned.

Another female tur - described as a "danger to the public" - escaped from the zoo last September, prompting a search by specialists and police.

The West Caucasian tur is found in the Caucasus Mountains range between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea and is listed as an endangered species.