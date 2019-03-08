Image caption The girl was found in a stream in Exmouth

A teenage boy has been cleared of the attempted murder of a 10-year-old girl.

She was found in a stream after being attacked in Exmouth, Devon, on 4 October, Bristol Crown Court heard.

The boy, who is now 17 but was aged 16 at the time, admitted choking and sexually assaulting the girl, but denied her rape and attempted murder.

He is in custody awaiting sentencing. The jury could not reach verdicts on a charge of choking with intent to commit rape, as well as another rape charge.

A jury of nine women and three men acquitted the teenager of a charge of attempted murder following a nine-day trial.

They began their deliberations at 13:20 GMT on Wednesday and returned their verdicts after 10 hours and 57 minutes.