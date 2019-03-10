Image copyright Simon Ellery Image caption RNLI volunteer coxswain Carl Perrin said the driver had a "miraculous escape"

A man whose car plunged about 600ft (182m) off the edge of a cliff is "lucky to be alive", the RNLI has said.

The car crashed over the cliff edge in Devon, but it is thought the driver managed to escape the vehicle as it was hurtling towards a beach below.

Coastguards said the man had been taken to hospital but was left relatively unscathed.

"If he managed to get out on the way down, he ought to go and buy a lottery ticket," a RNLI spokesman added.

Emergency teams were called to the beach at Sillery Sands, near Lynmouth, after the car left the road at about 09:05 GMT on Saturday.

Image copyright Simon Ellery Image caption The road was closed while emergency services searched for any other casualties

The car breached the bank just above Ninneywell from Countisbury Hill and ended up on the beach.

The A39 was closed in both directions between Tors Road and Countisbury while the rescue operation took place.

RNLI volunteer coxswain Carl Perrin said the man had a "miraculous escape".

"We get several cars coming over the cliffs in this part of Devon but I've never come across one in my time where someone's managed to get out on their way down," he said.

"It was very lucky for the driver and it could have been much worse - he's lucky to be alive."