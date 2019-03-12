Image copyright Sgt Dave T Image caption Connor Hallett was warned that he faces a significant jail sentence

A 21-year-old man has admitted starting a "serious" blaze that ripped through a four-storey block of flats in Devon.

Connor Hallett pleaded guilty at Exeter Crown Court to arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the Royal Clarence building on Harbour Road in Seaton on 2 December.

Three people were treated by paramedics after Hallett started the fire in his bedroom, leading to the collapse of a ceiling.

Skip Twitter post by @DSFireUpdates 10 appliances and ALP attended a serious flat fire in Harbour Rd, Seaton. The fire spread to the upper floor before firefighters entered in breathing apparatus and contained the fire. Residents were evacuated with 3 people treated by ambulance crews. Joint investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/ryPtiGtuQh — Devon&Somerset Fire (@DSFireUpdates) December 2, 2018 Report

Judge Robert Linford ordered a psychiatric report but warned Hallett that he faced a significant jail sentence.

Lawyer Mary McCarthy, defending, said Hallett was a "young man with some very good points" but suffered with a background of depression and other issues.