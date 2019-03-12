Seaton flats fire: Man admits starting blaze
A 21-year-old man has admitted starting a "serious" blaze that ripped through a four-storey block of flats in Devon.
Connor Hallett pleaded guilty at Exeter Crown Court to arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.
Dozens of firefighters were called to the Royal Clarence building on Harbour Road in Seaton on 2 December.
Three people were treated by paramedics after Hallett started the fire in his bedroom, leading to the collapse of a ceiling.
Judge Robert Linford ordered a psychiatric report but warned Hallett that he faced a significant jail sentence.
Lawyer Mary McCarthy, defending, said Hallett was a "young man with some very good points" but suffered with a background of depression and other issues.