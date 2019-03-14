Image copyright Google Image caption Kim Wild worked at Bere Alston Primary School for more than 30 years

A primary school head with more than 30 years experience has been banned from teaching, for one day of dishonesty.

Kim Wild was head teacher at Bere Alston Primary School in Devon when she let pupils alter SATs exam papers as she was collecting them in, a disciplinary panel heard.

She has been banned from teaching for the next two years.

Miss Wild said she felt "deep shame" that her career at the school had ended in such a fashion.

The 61-year-old had been a teacher at the school since 1983, and became head in 1992.

The panel heard that in May 2017 Miss Wild corrected answers to some tests and "over aided" some pupils during other tests.

The Teaching Regulation Authority heard Miss Wild quit her job in August 2017 after an anonymous tip off to exam chiefs, who conducted an investigation and annulled the results for all the pupils in all subjects.

References to the panel described her as "an exceptional headmistress" who had led the school to two outstanding Ofsted inspections and who was "the foundation on which the school was built over the last 30 years".

The panel said her conduct took place "on a single day" when she was under great stress and pressure, but her actions were dishonest.

Miss Wild accepted this was unacceptable professional conduct which may bring the profession into disrepute.

Alan Meyrick, chief executive of the Teaching Regulation Agency, said she was dishonest - albeit for one day - a number of times and this had an impact on the children.