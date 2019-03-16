Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Police seized the rifle and are seeking witnesses to the attacks

A man was shot in the cheek and three other people received minor injuries when a man opened fire at a pub with a high-powered air rifle.

Officers received reports of a firearm being discharged at The Globe Inn in Exeter at 22:56 GMT on Friday.

A 28-year-old man from Exeter was arrested at another address in the city on suspicion of causing grievous and actual bodily harm with intent.

Police have seized an air rifle and are seeking witnesses to the attacks.

The suspect, who was also arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage, remains in police custody.

The condition of the man wounded in the face is not known.