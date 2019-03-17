Image copyright Google Image caption Four people were injured in the shooting

A man has been charged with assault and criminal damage after four men were shot by an air rifle at a pub.

One of the victims was shot in the cheek and three others received minor injuries at the Globe Inn, Exeter on Friday night.

Police said a 28-year-old man arrested in the city later was due to appear before Exeter magistrates on Monday.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward with information.