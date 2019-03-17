Image copyright NPAS Image caption A police helicopter crew tracked the car along the M5 as colleagues on the road pursued the vehicle

Police have arrested two people after a car chase on the M5 motorway speeds of up to 130mph.

The car which had been stolen in Newport, south Wales, was stopped by officers on the A380 near Exeter at about 02:00 GMT on Sunday.

A police helicopter crew, who tracked the stolen car along the M5, praised the "excellent work" by police drivers who brought the car safely to a halt.

It is not yet known what charges the arrested pair face.