Devon police officer saves woman in river
- 17 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A police officer has been praised for saving a missing woman from a river.
A Devon and Cornwall police helicopter crew joined in the search for the woman at Lapford, Devon, at 02:15 GMT on Sunday.
It used its searchlight to illuminate the River Yeo and spot the woman in the water.
The crew tweeted that an unnamed officer on the ground "not only found her but then jumped into the river to save her".
The condition of the woman is unknown.