Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption The police helicopter crew found the woman in the river

A police officer has been praised for saving a missing woman from a river.

A Devon and Cornwall police helicopter crew joined in the search for the woman at Lapford, Devon, at 02:15 GMT on Sunday.

It used its searchlight to illuminate the River Yeo and spot the woman in the water.

The crew tweeted that an unnamed officer on the ground "not only found her but then jumped into the river to save her".

The condition of the woman is unknown.