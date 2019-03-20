Image caption The allegations against Councillor Brian Greenslade go back to 1994

A senior Devon councillor has been charged with sexual assaults on three women.

Brian Greenslade, 70, is charged with an indecent assault on a woman in Exeter and another woman in Barnstaple between January 1994 and December 1995.

The former leader of Devon County Council also faces a charge of sexual assault on a woman in Exeter between June 2005 and January 2006.

He is due to appear before Barnstaple magistrates on 8 April.

Mr Greenslade represents Barnstaple North as a North Devon Liberal.