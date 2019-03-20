Senior Devon councillor charged with sex attacks
- 20 March 2019
A senior Devon councillor has been charged with sexual assaults on three women.
Brian Greenslade, 70, is charged with an indecent assault on a woman in Exeter and another woman in Barnstaple between January 1994 and December 1995.
The former leader of Devon County Council also faces a charge of sexual assault on a woman in Exeter between June 2005 and January 2006.
He is due to appear before Barnstaple magistrates on 8 April.
Mr Greenslade represents Barnstaple North as a North Devon Liberal.