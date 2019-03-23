Image copyright Ruth Carroll Image caption Ruth Carroll said the stranger had restored her "faith in humanity"

A woman has thanked a mystery postman for pumping up her flat tyre and restoring her "faith in humanity".

Ruth Carroll said she was at a garden centre in Plymouth when a friendly stranger approached and warned her that her rear tyre had gone down.

The 46-year-old, who is recovering from recent surgery, thanked him for telling her and said she would take it to the nearest garage when she was finished.

When she got back she found the note and realised he had done it for her.

Image copyright Ruth Carroll Image caption The 46-year-old, who is recovering from major surgery, said it was "a really nice gesture"

"To the lovely man who inflated my car tyre - thank you so much whoever you are," she said in a post on Facebook.

"What a lovely human being and to be frank - much appreciated at this point! If you know who it is please can you pass on my appreciation."

The mum-of-three told the BBC she had no idea the tyre had gone down and wanted to thank the man for helping out, describing it as "a really nice gesture".

The Royal Mail said it had not heard about the kind act, but would be checking with its local team.

"Whoever he is, he is a star!" a spokeswoman said.

Why's tyre pressure so important?

Tyre pressure affects your safety, running costs and comfort:

Under-inflated tyres will increase stopping distances and affect your vehicle's handling so that collisions are more likely

Under-inflated tyres will flex more and get hotter, making sudden tyre failure, or blowouts, more likely

Under or over-inflation increases tyre wear so you'll have to buy new tyres more often

Low pressure also increases your tyre's rolling resistance which means higher fuel consumption

(Source: AA)