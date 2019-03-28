Devon

Devon level crossing crash leaves one dead

  • 28 March 2019
Image caption The crash happened at the Stoke Canon level crossing, near Exeter

One person has died in a crash involving a train and a car on a level crossing in Devon.

It happened at the Stoke Canon crossing between Exeter St Davids and Tiverton Parkway at about 07:00 GMT, Great Western Railway (GWR) said.

Services running through those stations may be cancelled or delayed, with disruption expected until about 20:00.

GWR customers are able to use their tickets on local Stagecoach and First buses.

