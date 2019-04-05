Image copyright Webbers Image caption The top two floors of the house are caked in poo

A four-bedroom house that is covered in pigeon poo has sold at auction for £100,000.

The semi-detached property in Devon has views of the Bristol Channel, but the top two floors are caked in poo that is 1ft (0.3m) high in places.

Father and son duo John and Guy Jones paid more than double the £45,000 asking price for the Ilfracombe house.

"I just wish that less people had seen it," Mr Jones said. "I could have got it a bit cheaper."

Image copyright Webbers Image caption The semi-detached property in Ilfracombe has views of the Bristol Channel

Image copyright Webbers Image caption The pigeon droppings are 1ft (0.3m) high in places

Lee Hussell, director of estate agents Webbers, said the project was "not for the faint-hearted". But the local pair, who are both property developers, said they "fancied the challenge".

As well as being plastered in poo, the property is missing windows, has no staircase to the first floor, and some of the ceilings have collapsed.

Image copyright Webbers Image caption Estate agent Lee Hussell said it was not a project for the "faint-hearted"

Mr Hussell said he was astonished by the level of attention the property received.

"It was picked up all over the UK and then we saw it popping up on sites in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa," he said.

"People were sharing it left, right and centre."

Image caption Guy (l) and John (r) Jones said they "fancied the challenge"

Image copyright Webbers Image caption More than 100 people attended the auction to bid for the property

New owner Guy Jones said the clean-up was going to be a "nightmare" but he was looking forward to getting stuck in.

More than 100 people attended the auction and a round of applause erupted when the gavel went down.