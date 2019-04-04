Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Sandy Road in Plympton on Wednesday

A 13-year-old scooter rider has died in hospital after a crash with a car.

The crash occurred on Sandy Road in Plympton, near Plymouth, on Wednesday at about 20:20 BST.

The boy, who had been riding a micro scooter, was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, where he was pronounced dead. Police said his next of kin had been informed.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.