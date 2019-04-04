Scooter rider, 13, dies in Plympton crash
- 4 April 2019
A 13-year-old scooter rider has died in hospital after a crash with a car.
The crash occurred on Sandy Road in Plympton, near Plymouth, on Wednesday at about 20:20 BST.
The boy, who had been riding a micro scooter, was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, where he was pronounced dead. Police said his next of kin had been informed.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.