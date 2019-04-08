Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Miley Connors is 24 years old, 5ft 10 ins tall and speaks with an Irish accent

A manhunt has been launched to find a convicted burglar who has escaped from prison.

Miley Connors, 24, fled from HMP Channings Wood near Newton Abbot, Devon, on Monday morning.

He is thought to have jumped into a waiting getaway car with three other people inside at about 08:50 BST. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Connors should not be approached by the public but people should call 999.

He was wearing a grey sweat shirt and blue jeans or trousers and is described as 5ft 10ins (178cm) tall and has an Irish accent.

Details of how he managed to escape are not yet clear.