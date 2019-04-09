Devon

Bomb squad called to Newton Abbot death scene house

  • 9 April 2019
Newton Abbot scene
Image caption Police said a number of items at the property required "expert analysis"

A bomb squad has been called to a house in Devon where a man died.

A number of homes in Spencer Road in Newton Abbot were evacuated after police were called to the property at about 16:15 GMT on Monday.

The man was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the bomb squad was called because a number of items required "expert analysis", but there was not believed to be any wider public risk.

Emergency services were called to the property following concerns for a man's welfare, police said.

A 200m cordon was put in place, some roads closed and firefighters also called to the scene.

The man has yet to be identified.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites