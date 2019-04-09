Bomb squad called to Newton Abbot death scene house
A bomb squad has been called to a house in Devon where a man died.
A number of homes in Spencer Road in Newton Abbot were evacuated after police were called to the property at about 16:15 GMT on Monday.
The man was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the bomb squad was called because a number of items required "expert analysis", but there was not believed to be any wider public risk.
Emergency services were called to the property following concerns for a man's welfare, police said.
A 200m cordon was put in place, some roads closed and firefighters also called to the scene.
The man has yet to be identified.