Image copyright Google Image caption Officers said they were called to Chancellors Way at about 04:30

A woman has been found dead after police were called to a property in Exeter.

Officers were called to Chancellors Way at about 04:30 BST after reports of concerns for the welfare of a woman.

The 35-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A 35-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

The man was arrested at a branch of Spar in Pinhoe, about than a mile away, and is in police custody in Torquay. Both premises have been cordoned off.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.