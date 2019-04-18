Newton Abbot stabbing: Four arrested after man knifed in head
Four people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in the head in Newton Abbot.
Armed police were called to an address on Paynsford Road at about 09:00 BST following reports of an altercation.
One man sustained a stab wound to the head and another suffered a head injury as a result of a serious assault inside the property, police say.
The injured men, both 25, were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Three men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including causing grievous bodily harm with intent and false imprisonment.
They remain in police custody.
Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are continuing.