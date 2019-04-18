Image copyright NaomiDaviesJewellery Image caption Police were called to reports of an altercation on Paynesford Road

Four people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in the head in Newton Abbot.

Armed police were called to an address on Paynsford Road at about 09:00 BST following reports of an altercation.

One man sustained a stab wound to the head and another suffered a head injury as a result of a serious assault inside the property, police say.

The injured men, both 25, were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Three men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including causing grievous bodily harm with intent and false imprisonment.

They remain in police custody.

Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are continuing.

