Man charged with murder of Exeter woman Sarah Fuller
- 18 April 2019
Police have charged a man with the murder of a 35-year-old woman in Exeter.
Emergency services were called to a property in Chancellors Way at 04:30 BST on Wednesday following concerns for the welfare of a woman at the address.
Sarah Fuller was found dead at the scene.
Jason Alexander Carr, 35, also of Chancellors Way, has been charged with her murder and remains in police custody.
He is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates' Court on Saturday.