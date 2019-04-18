Devon

Man charged with murder of Exeter woman Sarah Fuller

  • 18 April 2019
Sarah Fuller Image copyright Devon & Cornwall Police
Image caption Sarah Fuller was found dead at a property in Chancellors Way, Exeter

Police have charged a man with the murder of a 35-year-old woman in Exeter.

Emergency services were called to a property in Chancellors Way at 04:30 BST on Wednesday following concerns for the welfare of a woman at the address.

Sarah Fuller was found dead at the scene.

Jason Alexander Carr, 35, also of Chancellors Way, has been charged with her murder and remains in police custody.

He is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Image copyright Devon Live
Image caption Officers were called to reports of a concern for welfare at about 04:30 BST

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites