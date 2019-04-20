Elderly couple found dead in Torquay house
- 20 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man and a woman in their 80s have been found dead at a house in Devon.
The elderly couple were discovered at the property on Drake Avenue, Torquay, when police were called to check on them at about 11:00 BST.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.
The force said it would "like to reassure the local community no-one else is being looked for in relation to this incident at this time".