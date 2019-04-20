Devon

Elderly couple found dead in Torquay house

  • 20 April 2019
Drake Avenue Image copyright Google
Image caption The elderly couple were discovered by police at a property on Drake Avenue

A man and a woman in their 80s have been found dead at a house in Devon.

The elderly couple were discovered at the property on Drake Avenue, Torquay, when police were called to check on them at about 11:00 BST.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it was investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The force said it would "like to reassure the local community no-one else is being looked for in relation to this incident at this time".

