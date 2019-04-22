Image copyright BBC/Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Fire crews said their helmets were supposed to withstand temperatures of up to 300C

Sunlight hitting a mirror on one of the hottest days of the year set curtains at a house in Devon alight, it is believed.

Ten crews tackled the blaze in Brownston Street in Modbury at about 18:05 on Sunday.

It is understood the blaze started in a back bedroom before spreading to the eaves. No one was injured.

The flames were so intense they started to melt a firefighter's helmet, which withstand temperatures of 300C (570F).

Image caption The blaze is thought to have been started by sunlight hitting a mirror, igniting curtains

Modbury Fire Station said on Facebook: "So intense was the heat that on initial entry, one of the first firefighter's helmets melted.

"Our PPE (personal protective equipment) is designed to withstand extreme temperatures to tolerate our working conditions. Our helmets are temperature resistant to 300C [570F]."

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines stayed at the property overnight to monitor it and dampen down hotspots.