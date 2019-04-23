Image copyright Simon Horn

Beachgoers have been warned to stay away from cliffs after a huge rock fall at a busy Devon beach.

Dust was thrown high into the air as rocks fell more than 100ft (30m) onto Jacob's Ladder beach in Sidmouth, close to hundreds of sun seekers.

"The cliffs pose a very real danger," said an East Devon District Council spokesman.

The fall on Sunday followed another at East Beach in Sidmouth where rubble crashed down and blocked off a cave.

Image copyright Simon Horn Image caption Rubble blocked off a cave at East Beach

Image copyright Simon Horn Image caption The area around East Beach is notorious for cliff falls

The council said its warning signs at East Beach should be heeded, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.

People "should always take care around the cliffs of east Devon, as they are all made of soft rock and pose a cliff fall danger", said a spokesman.

"We therefore recommend that where possible, you enjoy the cliffs from a distance and do not climb or sit directly beneath them."

A £9m beach management scheme to reduce the rate of erosion to the cliffs at East Beach has been proposed.

Residents above the cliffs are losing their gardens to erosion and some fear losing their homes.

The scheme is about £2m short of its target and South West Water has been asked to contribute.