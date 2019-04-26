Image copyright Farlap Photography Image caption George, nicknamed "Georgie Porgie", weighs 70kg (11st) after gorging on baked goods

A massive malamute that ballooned in size after munching on pasties and pies has been put on a diet to help him lose half his body weight.

The chunky canine, who weighs 70kg (11st), was rescued by the RSPCA and taken to Gables Farm in Plymouth, Devon, where he was called George.

The shelter has earned a reputation for helping hefty hounds shed pounds and said he was the biggest dog there yet.

The plump pooch, nicknamed "Georgie Porgie", needs to lose 34kg (5st 4lbs).

Image copyright Farlap Photography Image caption George is described as "quite energetic considering how big he is"

"He's a larger than life character," shelter manager Claire Sparkes said. "He's quite energetic considering how big he is."

Staff hope the six-year-old Alaskan malamute can follow in the footsteps of the shelter's other chunky characters, "Bopper the Whopper" and "Hattie the Fatty".

George is 20kg (3st) heavier than Bopper was when he arrived and 30kg (4st 7lbs) heavier than Hattie.

The portly pair lost about 27kg (4st 2lbs) between them at the shelter and Hattie was recently rehomed by one of her rescuers.

Image caption Georgie Porgie, Bopper the Whopper and Hattie the Fatty have all been taken in by Gables Farm

Staff said George, who came from mid Devon, was rescued because his owner could not afford to feed him the right food.

That meant the chunky chap was eating too many calories, causing him to acquire mass.

But they also suspected someone had been flinging food, including pasties and pies, over the garden fence to feed him.

Staff have now put the colossal canine on a strict diet and are slowly increasing his exercise to help him lose weight safely.

The charity has also set up a fundraising campaign to help cover George's vet bills, including payments for low-calorie dog food and pain relief medicine.