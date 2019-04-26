Image caption The offices on the Exeter Business Park were closed after staff were told to go home

Most of the 75 staff working for a claims management company in Exeter have been made redundant after the firm was put into administration.

The offices of EMCAS on the Exeter Business Park were closed after staff were told to go home.

It is understood wages have not been paid for this month.

Administrators Duff & Phelps Ltd have taken control of the company and customer contracts have been switched to Rightside Financial Services.

Joint administrator Geoff Bouchier said a "small number of staff" had been kept on to help administrators.

EMCAS, which handled consumer claims of malpractice by financial institutions, said on its website that it was no longer processing claims.

