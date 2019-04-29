Lorry driver dies in head-on crash at Axminster
- 29 April 2019
A lorry driver has died in a head-on crash with another lorry.
Police said the 54-year-old man from Winchester died at the scene of the crash on the A35 near Axminster, Devon at about 05:50 BST.
The other driver, a 35-year-old man from Bristol, had serious leg and head injuries and was airlifted first to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and then to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
Police said the road was likely to remain closed until at least 21:00 BST.