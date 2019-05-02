Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Sean Forrest had been downing shots of 151-proof rum

A judge has called for a ban on the sale of 75% alcoholic shots after a binge drinker's "savage" attack on a young man.

Sean Forrest, 28, of Royal Crescent, Exeter, downed shots of 151-proof rum before attacking a student.

His victim, university fresher Frederic Bentley, was left with a shattered jaw, Exeter Crown Court heard.

Forrest admitted grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed for three years and nine months.

He said he had no idea why he picked on the student or carried out the attack.

'Fire water'

The court heard he had been drinking Admiral Vernon's Old J Spiced Tiki Fire Rum.

He told police: "I drank too much Tiki fire water. I was 10 out of 10 on a scale of drunkenness."

Judge David Evans told him: "If it is possible to drink repeated shots of a drink which is 75% alcohol, action should be taken to prevent that sort of thing.

"It is quite clear the only reason to drink repeated shots is to become mindless through intoxication.

"Nobody can be ignorant to the way in which extreme intoxication can cause people to act out of character."

Massive punch

Richard Crabb, prosecuting, said Mr Bentley had only started his Exeter University course the month before the attack near McDonalds in Exeter High Street in the early hours of 3 October 2018.

Forrest was seen on CCTV sprinting up behind Mr Bentley and swinging a massive punch.

He hit Mr Bentley in the jaw and knocked him semi-conscious into a doorway, where he then stamped on his face twice.

His jaw needed to be reset using a metal plate and screws in an operation under general anaesthetic.

Kelly Scrivener, defending, said Forrest was shocked by his own behaviour and started binge-drinking because of the break-up of a relationship.

The BBC has approached LWC Drinks, producers of Admiral Vernon's Old J Spiced Tiki Fire Rum.