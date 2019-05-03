Image copyright TORBAY COUNCIL Image caption The Liberal Democrats gained five seats in Torbay

The Liberal Democrats made sweeping gains across Devon, gaining five seats in Torbay and 10 in North Devon.

The party missed out of taking overall control of North Devon by a single seat.

Labour unsurprisingly held majorities in Exeter and Plymouth, although MP Ben Bradshaw criticised their Brexit message as "unclear".

The Green Party won its first ever seat in Exeter, with Diana Moore becoming the councillor for the St David's ward.

Liberal Democrat Jermaine Atiya-Alla, who was elected in Torbay, said: "It's a fantastic night we're having, especially in Torbay picking up seats where we've had hard-working candidates.

"With eight years of a Conservative government and the Brexit situation, I think people are just fed up," he added.

North Devon

The Liberal Democrats gained 10 seats in North Devon, while the Conservatives lost eight.

They now hold half the seats on the council, with one seat to be contested on 13 June.

Torbay

No party won a majority in Torbay, although the Conservatives have the most seats with fifteen, leading the Liberal Democrats by two.

Three Lib Dems were elected in Tormohun ward, meaning long-serving councillor Robert Excell lost his seat.

They also held Barton and Watcombe including Torbay Liberal Democrat leader, Steve Darling.

Exeter

She said the "real hard work" begins now.

"There's certainly plenty of environmental issues as well as social issues that are taking place in the ward that people don't feel they're being heard about," she said.

Labour won nine out of 14 seats in Exeter, giving them a total of 29 - one fewer than previously held.

MP Ben Bradshaw said the party was losing votes due to the "lack of commitment to a confirmatory vote on Brexit".

Plymouth

Labour held every one of their seats in Plymouth and gained another, with Luke Pollard MP saying his local party members were "bucking the national trend, and showing what Labour can achieve".

On a difficult night for the Conservatives, they dropped behind UKIP in several Plymouth wards, including Ham, Devonport and Honicknowle.