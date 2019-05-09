Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Jimi Aldington left a trail of blood through the victim's house

A burglar who was found asleep on his victim's sofa with a bag of stolen property next to him has been jailed.

Jimi Aldington, 22, broke a window of a house in Foxhole Road, Paignton, and stole drugs from a bedside cabinet.

He cut his hand on the way in, leaving a trail of blood which led upstairs to the bedroom and then back to the sofa, where Aldington was found by police.

Aldington, of Helston Close, Paignton, admitted burglary and was jailed for 18 months at Exeter Crown Court.

Brian Fitzherbert, prosecuting, said Aldington had drunk alcohol and taken prescription drugs before entering the house at 19:00 BST on 5 April by smashing a ground-floor window when the occupier was out.

Officers were called and climbed through the broken window before waking Aldington and arresting him, the court heard.

Judge Peter Johnson told Aldington: "The lady you burgled already suffered from PTSD.

"No doubt she was shocked because there was substantial blood staining, some of which caused her enormous grief because it was on irreplaceable and extremely personal items."

In a statement, the victim said she had to throw away several items, including the order of service from her grandson's funeral.

Paul Dentith, defending, said Aldington had mental health and substance abuse problems but felt it was safe for him to drink.

"He could not have been more wrong," he added.