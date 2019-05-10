Image copyright Facebook Image caption Julie Pelkova said she thought her son had been strapped into his car seat

A three-month-old boy was thrown from a car after his mother failed to strap him or his car seat in, a court heard.

The boy suffered a broken arm after being catapulted from the vehicle in a crash on a Devon dual carriageway.

His mother Julie Pelkova admitted careless driving after a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving was dropped.

Pelkova, 27, of Lichfield Avenue, Torquay, was banned from driving for six months at Exeter Crown Court.

The crash happened on the A380 near Kingsteignton on 4 June when Pelkova's BMW aquaplaned, the court was told.

'No ill-effects'

Judge Peter Johnson said the baby had been in the back of the car but not secured in his car seat which was "not secured to the car".

"The road was wet but you did not drive at excess speed or have alcohol or drugs in you," he said.

The court heard the car skidded off the road in a sudden downpour and went up a grass bank before tipping onto its side.

The baby was thrown out either onto the edge of the road or the grass verge and carried to safety by Pelkova.

Barry White, defending, said the baby had suffered no long-term ill-effects and had been "very tired" at the time of the accident.

He said business studies graduate Pelkova thought she had strapped him into the child seat and was shocked when he was thrown from the car.