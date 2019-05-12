Image caption The weather has been good for this year's challenge

The 400 teams taking part in this years Ten Tors challenge are finishing the event.

About 2,400 teenagers have been trekking unaided across Dartmoor over Saturday and Sunday in the annual expedition.

It is not a race, but the first team across the line was from Sidmouth College in Devon, at 08:30 on Sunday.

Participants are largely from the South West and visit 10 nominated peaks over the two days in teams of six.

Image caption Participants had to carry everything they needed to spend a night on Dartmoor

Image caption The teams have to complete the challenge without the help of adults - special hats optional

Image copyright Inpho Image caption The teams navigate using maps and compasses

Image caption Teams take part in courses that are 35, 45 or 55 miles long

Image caption The event is organised by the Army which set the groups on their way at 07:00 on Saturday

Image caption Teams had to visit 10 nominated checkpoints