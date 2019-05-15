Image copyright APEX Image caption Master thatcher Richard Dray is re-thatching 17 miniature homes at the model village

A fifth generation master thatcher is replacing the roofs of miniature homes at a model village in Devon.

Richard Dray is renovating 17 miniature homes in the display at Babbacombe Model Village in Torquay.

Mr Dray said thatching the small homes was "more fiddly" and it takes up to four days to repair each roof.

Mike Rhodes, manager of the village, said the homes were last thatched "years ago".

Image caption Richard Dray said the work was "more fiddly" than repairing a full sized property

"The techniques are exactly the same as a big roof, but just in miniature," Mr Dray said.

Many of the miniature homes are based on the nearby village of Cockington, where several of the properties have been thatched by Mr Dray.

The model village has 413 buildings and an estimated population of 13,160 people.

Mr Dray said he expected the thatch to last about nine years on each property.