Image caption Eggesford Forest was planted in 1919 as part of efforts to restore woodlands after World War One

The first woodland to be planted by Forestry England is being commemorated after 100 years.

Eggesford Forest in Devon was planted on 8 December 1919, shortly after the passing of the Forestry Act.

A Luckham oak is being planted by the chairman of Forestry England, Sir Harry Studholme, before a new centenary avenue is planted in December.

The centenary of the authority's creation is being celebrated with events around the country.

Image copyright Forestry Commission Image caption The Forestry Commission has planted millions of acres of woodland since its creation

Image copyright Forestry Commission Image caption Eggesford Forest was the first planted by the Forestry Commission - now known as Forestry England

The Forestry Commission was founded in September 1919 with the aim of restoring the nation's woods and forests after World War One.

It is now England's largest land manager, maintaining more than 1,500 forests.

In 1956 the Queen unveiled a stone in Eggesford Forest to mark the commission's milestone of planting 1,000,000 acres of woodland.

Image copyright Forestry Commission Image caption The Queen unveiled a commemorative stone in Eggesford Forest in 1956

Other parts of the centenary celebrations include dedicated works by poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy, a series of 10km runs through forests, and a garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.