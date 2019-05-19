A35 crash: Lorry driver killed in head-on crash named
- 19 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A lorry driver killed in a head-on crash between two HGVs was "wonderful" and "loving", his family has said.
Wayne Woodbridge was travelling along the A35 near Axminster, Devon, at about 05:50 BST on 29 April when he was involved in a crash with another lorry.
The 54-year-old, from Winchester, Hampshire, died at the scene. The other driver, a 36-year-old man from Bristol, remains in hospital.
His family said all who knew him would miss his "smile and laughter".