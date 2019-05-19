Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Wayne Woodbridge's family said all who knew him would miss his "smile and laughter"

A lorry driver killed in a head-on crash between two HGVs was "wonderful" and "loving", his family has said.

Wayne Woodbridge was travelling along the A35 near Axminster, Devon, at about 05:50 BST on 29 April when he was involved in a crash with another lorry.

The 54-year-old, from Winchester, Hampshire, died at the scene. The other driver, a 36-year-old man from Bristol, remains in hospital.

His family said all who knew him would miss his "smile and laughter".