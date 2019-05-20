Image copyright Contributed Image caption Ella Davies was given a suspended sentence for similar offences in 2016 under her previous identity of Daniel Reeves

A former soldier has been jailed for having images showing child rape and torture.

Ella Davies, 36, from Plymouth, turned herself in after going on the run for two months, and admitted owning indecent images of children.

She was jailed for a year and nine months at Exeter Crown Court.

She was given a suspended sentence for similar offences in 2016, under her original identity of Daniel Reeves.

The transgender woman will begin her sentence at the all-male Exeter Prison before officers decide whether to house her in a male or female jail.

More than 1,000 images of children were found on her phone after police raided her home in Paignton in August 2017.

'Odious images'

She went on the run to avoid a court appearance in March 2019, but handed herself in on 16 May.

While on the run, Davies lived rough in woodland around Tavistock and Plymouth.

Judge David Evans told her: "You are repeat offender and this case is aggravated by the very young age and discernible distress of the subjects of the image.

"Your seeking out of these odious images contributes to the demand for them and leads to their creation and the harm that causes to children.

"I accept your experience of custody may be more challenging for you than for others, for obvious reasons."

Barry White, defending, said Davies was suffering from severe psychiatric problems arising from her gender dysphoria, and was sectioned in 2017.

He said she was "disgusted by her behaviour".