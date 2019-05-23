Woman in UK-wide cycle and 70 beach cleans
A world-record holder is cycling 7,200km (4,474 miles) around the UK and cleaning over 70 beaches.
Kiko Matthews, 38, is cleaning the British coastline of plastic rubbish while cycling about 60 miles a day.
She has already been to beaches from Margate to Cornwall on her journey around the British coastline, finishing in London in July.
The aim of the Kik-plastic tour is to work with over 300 volunteers across the UK and collect 278kg of waste.
Ms Matthews was in Bude, Cornwall, on Wednesday on a beach-clean at Summerleaze Beach, and she will be at Croyde for another beach clean on Thursday.
In 2018 Ms Matthews broke the female cross Atlantic solo rowing record. She had never rowed before and had brain surgery six months before her departure.
Ms Matthews, who described herself as homeless, moved out of London on 5 May to start her Kik-Plastic tour which includes parts of Northern Ireland and the Outer Hebrides. It will finish in London on 28 July.