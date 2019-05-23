Image caption Ms Matthews on one of her beach cleans at Bude, Cornwall

A world-record holder is cycling 7,200km (4,474 miles) around the UK and cleaning over 70 beaches.

Kiko Matthews, 38, is cleaning the British coastline of plastic rubbish while cycling about 60 miles a day.

She has already been to beaches from Margate to Cornwall on her journey around the British coastline, finishing in London in July.

The aim of the Kik-plastic tour is to work with over 300 volunteers across the UK and collect 278kg of waste.

Image copyright Kik-Plastic Image caption Kiko Matthews is cleaning 70 beaches across the UK to encourage people to take responsibility for the planet

Ms Matthews was in Bude, Cornwall, on Wednesday on a beach-clean at Summerleaze Beach, and she will be at Croyde for another beach clean on Thursday.

In 2018 Ms Matthews broke the female cross Atlantic solo rowing record. She had never rowed before and had brain surgery six months before her departure.

Image caption Volunteers clearing plastic rubbish on Summerleaze Beach, Bude

Ms Matthews, who described herself as homeless, moved out of London on 5 May to start her Kik-Plastic tour which includes parts of Northern Ireland and the Outer Hebrides. It will finish in London on 28 July.