Image copyright APEX Image caption The group was spotted on cliffs in Torquay

Teenagers spotted clambering over a cliff about 75ft (23m) above sea level were "close to disaster".

Holidaymaker Seth Richards photographed the group in Torquay, Devon, on Wednesday.

"I just couldn't believe the stupidity of it and how they were prepared to risk their lives like that," he said.

The RNLI said cliffs could be "unstable and dangerous", and warned people to not climb on them unless an expert had approved it first.

Mr Richards said: "One slip and they could very easily have plunged off the rocks and been injured or even killed.

Image copyright APEX Image caption The RNLI reminded people that cliffs could be "unstable and dangerous"

"They were close to disaster. The water didn't appear very high.

"I think the tide was out because the tide line was exposed high on the rocks.

"I'd say the drop was about 75 ft (23m). It looked very dangerous. It's crazy," he said.

The RNLI added it would always advise those wishing to try climbing or coasteering to use a registered National Coasteering Charter (NCC) provider.