A30 crash: Man killed and daughter injured
- 30 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died and his six-year-old daughter has been injured in a crash involving a car, a lorry and a van.
The family, from Hampshire, were travelling along the A30 near Whimple, Devon, at about 14:20 BST when it happened.
Police said the man died at the scene. His daughter, who sustained minor injuries, remains in hospital.
Officers have closed the eastbound carriageway between Exeter and Honiton as investigation work takes place.