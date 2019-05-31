Image caption Exeter Synagogue is the third oldest in the UK

A far-right extremist has admitted carrying out an arson attack on one of Britain's oldest synagogues.

Tristan Morgan, 52, started the fire at Exeter Synagogue in Devon on 21 July last year.

He broke a window at the rear of the 18th Century building, poured in accelerant, then used match a match to ignite it.

Morgan, who also admitted two terrorism-related offences, will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 1 July.

The defendant, from Exeter, is currently in Langdon hospital and did not appear in court for a short hearing at the Old Bailey in London on Friday.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC was told that prosecutors have accepted Morgan's guilty pleas to a series of charges.

Morgan admitted a charge of arson on the basis he was reckless as to whether life was endangered.

He further admitted encouraging terrorism by publishing a song entitled White Man on a music streaming website.

He also admitted collecting information for terrorist purposes in relation to a copy of the White Resistance Manual on or before 21 July.

Judge Leonard lifted reporting restrictions which had previously stopped the publication of Morgan's pleas.