Man dies in 'tragic accident' while diving off Devon coast
- 2 June 2019
A man has died after getting into difficulty while diving off the Devon coast.
The man, who was in his 60s and lived in the Exeter area, was pulled from the water off Oddicombe Beach in Torquay, police said.
Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating but said his death was not thought to be suspicious, and was being treated as "a tragic accident".
The man's next of kin has been informed.