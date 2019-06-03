Image copyright Ashley Negus Image caption Macauley Negus, 23, has been missing in Madrid since Saturday night

A Liverpool fan is missing in Madrid after driving there with his father to watch the Champions League final.

Macauley Negus, 23, from Plymouth, was supposed to return on Sunday but has been missing since 22:30 BST on Saturday.

The last sighting of Mr Negus was in the Goya area of the Spanish capital.

According to his brother Ashley, who has flown out to help search for him, he has now been officially reported as a missing person.

Tens of thousands of fans travelled from the UK to the city to watch Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 at Athletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium.