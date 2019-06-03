Image copyright Google Image caption The Devon and Cornwall Police officer contacted the women to meet and engage in sexual activity, an investigation found

A police officer has been sacked for having sexual relationships with a domestic abuse survivor and a 16-year-old girl, the police watchdog said.

The Devon and Cornwall force officer abused his position for sexual gain, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

A misconduct hearing, arranged by the force, found him guilty of gross misconduct.

The IOPC said he breached the "high standards expected of police officers".

The hearing found he had sexual relationships both on and off duty in 2010 and 2011.

'No place in policing'

One of the victims complained to police about his behaviour in 2017, which sparked the investigation.

The IOPC looked at mobile phone records, GPS data, police logs and witness accounts.

It said the investigation found the officer - who has not been named - contacted the women to meet and engage in sexual activity.

"Officers who abuse their position of trust and power by establishing improper sexual relationships have no place in policing," said Catrin Evans from the IOPC.

"This officer met one of the women when responding to a domestic abuse incident and the other was 16 at the time."

Devon and Cornwall Police has been approached for a comment.