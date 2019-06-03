Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Shakira Pellow died the day after collapsing in Pengegon Park

Two men have been charged after the death of a 15-year-old girl who had taken drugs in Cornwall.

Shakira Pellow collapsed in Pengegon Park in Camborne on 6 July last year and died in hospital the next day.

Joshua Ward, 18, of Redruth, and 18-year-old Oakley Willoughby, of Camborne, have been charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

A date for their first court appearance has not yet been set.